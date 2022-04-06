Woman seriously injured in stabbing outside Walsall infant school

A woman was attacked near the school on Wednesday morning

The woman was assaulted in West Bromwich Road in Walsall shortly before 8am on Wednesday near Whitehall Nursery and Infant School.

Police and paramedics were both called to the scene where they found a man sitting on a wall and the injured woman.

Part of the road was cordoned off as police investigated. Photo: SnapperSK

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said officers arrested the 66-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, while the 64-year-old woman was taken to hospital where her injuries are described as serious but stable.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews were called at 7.54am with an ambulance, paramedic officer and MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic sent to the scene.

"Crews treated a woman with serious injuries and she was conveyed to hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment," they said.

The incident happened near Whitehall Nursery and Infant School. Photo: SnapperSK

Photos from West Bromwich Road show a series of small forensic tents set up in the street, with officers in forensic suits also carrying out investigations.

Part of the road near the school and terraced houses was also cordoned off.

Police and paramedics were called shortly before 8am. Photo: SnapperSK

Police investigations are on-going as officers gather CCTV and speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Live Chat or call 101 quoting log number 644 of 6 April.

Whitehall Nursery and Infant School declined to comment.

Emergency services attended the scene and cordoned off the road. Photo: SnapperSK