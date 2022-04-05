Carjackers who were caught within an hour of stealing car jailed for 15 years

Juston Seymour

Justin Seymour hit the owner of the Volkswagen Golf over the head with a baseball bat in Birmingham and then rammed police cars in a failed bid to escape arrest.

Anthony Wallcroft also made a failed attempt to run away from officers but was arrested seconds later.

Seymour and Wallcroft approached the victim after he'd just got into his car in Ward End, Birmingham, at around 8pm on September 6 last year.

Wallcroft tried opening the passenger side door while Seymour hit the windscreen with a bat.

Seymour then struck the car owner over the head - leaving him with cuts - before jumping into the vehicle with Wallcroft and driving off.

West Midlands Police alerted police officers and were able to quickly trace the movements of the vehicle and follow it into a cul-de-sac on Old Moat Way.

Seymour was boxed in but still made an attempt to drive away as he rammed into two police cars - one which was unmarked - and a parked vehicle.

However, with nowhere to go he was forced to surrender as officers moved in and arrested him.

Passenger Wallcroft tried to run off but he was promptly chased down by officers and later found to have cannabis on him.

Wallcroft, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a Class B drug.

The 44-year-old was on a suspended sentence for burglary at the time and with that prison term also activated he was jailed for seven years and nine months at Birmingham Crown Court last Tuesday (29 March)

Seymour, 43, of Selbourne Road, Birmingham, admitted robbery, having an offensive weapon, dangerous driving and being disqualified. He was jailed for seven years.

DC Jennifer Horobin, from force CID, said: "This was a nasty carjacking which left the victim needing skin glue to seal cuts to his head.

"Seymour and Wallcroft worked together to steal the car but we were able to act quickly to trace the Golf.2

She added: "Seymour had nowhere to go once in the cul-de-sac but was prepared to try and force his way through by ramming police vehicles.