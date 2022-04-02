Notification Settings

Two boys arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after teen stabbed in city centre

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 15-year-old was stabbed on a Wolverhampton street.

The scene on Pipers Row after the stabbing. Photo: @Central1850
Two boys, also aged 15, are currently in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after they were arrested on Friday night.

The boy who was stabbed remains in hospital today after suffering serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

He was stabbed on Lichfield Street at the junction of Pipers Row at 4.20pm on Friday, leading police to lock down the area while they carried out a search for the attackers.

The scene on Pipers Row. Photo: @Central1850

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are still reviewing CCTV and urge anyone who witnessed the incident, but have not yet spoken to us, to contact us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting crime number 20/348325/22.

"If you do not want to give your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You may be entitled to a reward."

