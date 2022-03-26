Bodies of man and woman found in Halesowen flat

Police in Bournebrook Crescent after a man and woman were found dead. Photo: SnapperSK

The bodies were found in a block of flats in Bournebrook Crescent early on Friday morning.

It has not yet been confirmed how the two people died.

West Midlands Police were unable to say whether officers believe anybody else was involved but Detective Inspector Laura Harrison said there was not thought to be any risk to the public.

No arrests have been made.

The bodies were found in a block of flats. Photo: SnapperSK

Det Insp Harrison said: “An investigation is underway to find out what has taken place.

“No doubt this will come as a huge shock to neighbours and the local community.

"But we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.”

Police said there was not thought to be a threat to the public. Photo: SnapperSK

It is not known how old the man and woman are and they had not been formally identified by Saturday morning.

Post mortems are due to take place next week to establish the cause of death.

Police officers remained at Bournebrook Crescent, which is next to the M5, throughout Friday after being called to "concerns for the welfare" of the people in the flat at 6.40am.