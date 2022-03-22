Notification Settings

Teenager injured in early-hours crash still critical as suspect released

By Nathan Rowe

A teenager seriously injured in a crash in Staffordshire remains critically injured in hospital.

Old Hednesford Road - Google Maps
The 19-year-old was a back-seat passenger in a Volkswagen Passat involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Golf in Cannock in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He remains in hospital two days later where his condition is described as critical but stable by police.

Meanwhile a 40-year-old man from Cannock arrested in relation to the crash has been released under investigation.

He was detained on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the crash happened on Old Hednesford Road shortly before 12.45am

Staffordshire Police is still appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch, via social media or on 101 quoting incident 026 of March 20.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email the collision investigation unit directly on ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.

