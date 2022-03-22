£30,000 reward issued as mother of Tom Kirwan makes emotional appeal 10 years on from Wolves fan's murder

Emer Kirwan, mother of Tom, has appealed for information over her son's murder

Tom, aged 23, was murdered outside the Uberra nightclub in Wolverhampton in July 2012.

Ten years on and the unsolved murder has featured on an episode of Crimewatch Live, as appeals from the victim's mother and West Midlands Police were made for people to come forward with information.

Meanwhile the reward, which is funded half by Crimestoppers and half by Tom's family, has been increased from £20,000 to £30,000.

Emer Kirwan, Tom's mother, issued a statement where she asked people to consider how they would feel if one of their family members was killed.

Tom's mother Emer Kirwan

She said: "For 10 years, we as a family and as a community have made numerous appeals to find answers. The answers we believe lie within multiple separate witness groups.

"10 years on, I'm reaching out to you all. Has the passage of time played heavily on your consciences?

"Do you now have families of your own? Imagine having the most beautiful person in your life taken so cruelly.

"My son's life ended alone, without his family or a familiar face with him. Please give Tom the long-awaited justice that he so much deserves."

The building of the former club where Tom was killed

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards from West Midlands Police appeared on Crimewatch appealing to people who were at the nightclub on July 8, 2012 to come forward with information on Tom's murder.

Tom was killed after violence broke out between two groups near the Uberra nightclub, which later became the Canal Club and is now Rodeos restaurant.

Tributes to the Wolves fan, who lived in Oxley and worked at Bridgnorth Aluminium, remain on grass nearby next to the city's ring road.

Det Spt Edwards explained: "We know inside the club there was a minor dispute - when the people came out the club, we know there was quite a big dispute in the street. People turned up in cars and tragically during that disturbance, Tom was stabbed.

"CCTV shows Tom coming out of the club before that disturbance. Unfortunately the actual incident where Tom was stabbed wasn’t captured on CCTV and this is why one of the reasons why I’m here today.

"We’ve prosecuted six people for their part in the disturbance but unfortunately we haven’t been able to charge anyone with Tom’s murder as of yet."

Floral tributes and Wolves shirts nearby on the ring road in memory of Tom Kirwan

The detective said that officers have been in constant contact with Tom's mother and added: "She’s determined that someone is brought to justice for this. I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose a son. So it’s extremely hard for them, and we’re hoping by being here today, we get those answers to help her.

He appealed for anyone with information or who was involved in a disturbance to come forward.

He said: "What we’re asking for, is if there is anyone who was in the club at the time who saw something, or possibly involved in that fight. Ten years on, they may have been scared to come forward at the time, but we’re asking to hear Emer's words and asking them to come forward now after 10 years."

If you have any information that might help bring that peace to Tom’s family and friends, then you can visit the Crimestoppers website or call them on freephone 0800 555 111