Teenager fighting for his life after late-night car crash in Cannock

By David Stubbings

A 19-year-old has is fighting for his life after a crash in the early hours on Sunday.

Old Hednesford Road, Cannock. Photo: Google
Two cars collided on Old Hednesford Road, Cannock, shortly before 12.45am, closing the road while emergency services attended the scene.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were joined by paramedics, crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Highways officers, where they found a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Volkswagen Passat had collided.

The 19-year-old, who was a passenger in the rear seat of the Passat, was found to have life-threatening injuries. After being treated at the scene he was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries, while police have arrested one, a 40-year-old from Cannock, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Staffordshire Police is now appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to get in touch, via social media or on 101 quoting incident 026 of 20 March.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email the collision investigation unit directly on ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.

