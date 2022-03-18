Police

The woman, who was at the wheel of a blue BMW, was left shaken after pulling over for two men in a vehicle with blue flashing lights between Pottal Pool Road and Broadhurst Green near Cannock at 7.45pm on Thursday.

She was travelling from the direction of Hednesford towards Penkridge when she spotted the flashing lights and assumed that the vehicle was an unmarked police car.

Staffordshire Police said when the victim stopped and then wound down her window one of the occupants of the other car, who was wearing a cap, approached and punched her in the face before attempting to steal her car keys.

Then another suspect, an Asian male, approached the passenger side of her vehicle and attempted to get inside, but the door was locked.

She then drove away to safety before phoning 999. The victim suffered bruising and remains shaken following the incident.

Detective Inspector Neil Poultney, of Staffordshire Police’s criminal investigations department, said: “This is a shocking attempted car theft and has left the victim understandably concerned for her safety.

“Thankfully, she kept her car doors locked and was able to drive away from the scene. I would like to reassure the community that we believe this is an isolated incident.

“However, officers, including road policing officers, will be increasing patrols in the local area and reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage of the area at the time of the attempted theft.

“Anyone who may have seen what happened or thinks they may have relevant footage or information relating to this incident is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Witnesses with information should contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 681 of 17 March.