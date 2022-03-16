Vehicles likely to be stolen in the West Midlands revealed

PCC Simon Foster

Figures from West Midlands Police shows the vehicles are most at risk, with almost one in 10 Abarths registered in the region stolen over last year.

And for every 1,000 Alfa Romeos, Fords, Range Rovers and Land Rovers, 15 were stolen as pressure mounts for car firms to do more to tackle the issue.

It comes as car crime in the region jumped by more than a third in the last year alone and almost quadrupled since 2015, police officials have revealed.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster said: "These criminals are finding ways of getting around car security features and it’s deeply concerning.

"Cars are sometimes being stolen in less than a minute as people sleep at night and this is completely unacceptable. Demand for stolen cars and stolen car parts has boomed in recent months as the value of second-hand cars rocket thanks, in part, to a global shortage of semiconductors.

"West Midlands Police have prioritised car crime and are going after the organised criminals who are profiting from the thefts, but we also need manufacturers to look again at onboard car security features to ensure they are a top priority and fit for purpose.

"The prevention of crime is always better than having to deal with the consequences of crime."

The statistics show the number of cars stolen for every thousand registered in the region, with Abarths being the most at risk with a rating of 96.83 due to the number of cars registered and the number stolen.

Police believe the majority of thefts are carried out by criminals who have found ways of bypassing on-board electronic security systems. It can involve copying digital keys, boosting a car fob signal to trick the car into opening its doors and starting its engine or using electronic devices to stop a car from locking in the first place.

Many of the cars being stolen are taken to illegal garages, otherwise known as chop-shops, where they are cut up and sold for parts on the black market. And it is a matter of serious concern for police that much of the technology used to steal a car can now be bought online.