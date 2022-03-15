Reported rape cases double in West Midlands in four years

Figures from the police force show officers recorded 2,417 cases of attempted rape or rape in 2017.

But it jumped to 4,841 cases in 2021, with only one per cent of cases resulting in a charge or summons being issued.

The figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request to West Midlands Police show 21.5 per cent of cases were still awaiting an outcome last year.

But of the rest, just two cases of attempted rape and 44 cases of rape resulted in someone being charged or summoned to court.

In more than 40 per cent of rape and attempted rape cases (2,069), the suspect was identified but there were "evidential difficulties" preventing further action being taken, meaning the victim did not support or withdrew support from police action.

There were also more than 630 cases last year – 13 per cent – where the crime had been confirmed but the victim either declined or was unable to support further police investigation to identify the offender.

In 12 per cent of cases, accounting for more than 580, police completed their investigations but no suspect was identified.

West Midlands Police classified it as "crime investigated as far as reasonably possible. Case closed pending further investigative opportunities becoming available".

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Marsh, of West Midlands Police, said: “Rape and sexual assaults are some of the worst crimes that are committed. They leave a lifetime of hurt for survivors and their loved ones.

"They’re also some of the most challenging to investigate. This is reflected in the number of charges brought against suspects, across the UK.

“We and other police forces know we’ve got to do more to get even more offenders brought to justice. Our partners in The Crown Prosecution Service recognise this too and we’re all working together to do better."

She said the rise in reports also reflects how the police force now records allegations of rape at the earliest opportunity before an investigation has been carried out.

"This can include third party reports where after further enquiries no offence is found to have occurred," she said.

“Here in the West Midlands, we’ve completed a review of how we investigate rape and sexual assaults. We’re in the process of implementing what we’ve learned to improve how we investigate these awful crimes.

“At the heart of this are the survivors and the organisations we work with to support them through a really difficult time.