Dudley High Street cordoned off after 'bomb scare' in bank

The police cordon on Dudley High Street. Photo: Kelly Flavell

A cordon was put in place on Dudley High Street after the alert at Santander on Monday morning.

Police assessed the threat and sniffer dogs were sent to the scene to detect any explosives.

However, one of the dogs indicated that the object left on the premises was not a threat and the cordon was lifted and businesses reopened.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Several businesses were evacuated this morning and a cordon was set up in Dudley High Street after a bomb alert in Santander just before 10am.

"One of our police dogs trained in sniffing out explosives, indicated that the object left on the premises was not a threat.