Two arrests as three injured in Birmingham knife incident

Draycott Avenue, Stockland Green. Photo: Google.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are in hospital with serious injuries and are awaiting surgery - they are also both under arrest.

The incident occurred at around 6pm on Friday, outside an address on Draycott Avenue, Stockland Green.

A 20-year-old woman also sustained superficial injuries to her hand and it is believed all three people are known to each other.

Police officers understand that another man was potentially involved, but he left in a taxi before emergency services arrived. They are now working to find him.

A number of areas remained taped off on Saturday as specialist officers looked for evidence, while CCTV was also being analysed.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk , quoting log number 3535 of 04/03/2022.