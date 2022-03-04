Homes evacuated and streets sealed off by police in Bilston - LIVE updates

Police in Dudley Street, Bilston, where there has been a bomb scare

Police have closed off Dudley Street and there are armed response units, ambulances and fire engines on the scene.

Daniel Renshaw was turned back as he exited Morrisons supermarket.

He said: "There are so many police cars and fire engines with their lights on it looks like Blackpool illumination's.

"Police have closed the road by Morrisons and you can see there is a property up the road which is surrounded by police cars."

Bilston resident Maja Best posted on Facebook about the incident.

She said: "There's a bomb scare on Pickwick Close. Thats all we have been told by the police. Everyone in a 200m has to evacuate."