Man charged with murder of John Jones in Stourbridge on Friday night

A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of John Jones who was shot dead in Stourbridge.

Caslon Crescent, where John Jones was shot dead on Friday
Kevin Waldron, from Leonard Road, Wollaston, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (Weds) charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Jones died at the scene in Caslon Crescent, Norton, at around 7.40pm on Friday.

Another man aged 26, Mr Jones' brother, was injured after being stabbed. He has now been discharged from hospital.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Jones’ family at this difficult time. They have been fully updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by our specialist officers.

"I continue to urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information should message the police via Live Chat quoting log number 3559 of February 25.

To stay anonymous, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

