Man found dead at Stourbridge house prompting murder probe is named on social media

The man was found in a house on Caslon Crescent

Police and paramedics were called to Caslon Crescent on Friday evening where they found two brothers - one on his 20s and another in his 30s - with "very serious injuries", before the older man died at the scene.

West Midlands Police is yet to formally identify the two brothers, but friends on Stourbridge social media sites have named the man killed as John Jones, and the injured man as his brother Seb.

Faye Grainger commented underneath the West Midlands Police Facebook post about the incident paying tribute to John.

She said: "Godbless you and keep you safe John you were a lovely funny cheeky chap with a heart of gold.

"Got many good memories of you when we all used hang out together in Brierley Hill. I will never forget you and remember you always, rest easy my friend. Forever in my heart."

Lisa Crage said: "I remember Seb well he used chill with my son and stay at our house. RIP John. We are praying for young Seb, and our thoughts are with the family."

Lisa Jordan added: "Rip John, and Seb come on lad you got this. Thinking of the rest of the family now."

Michael Beeching commented: "RIP mate. You'll be deeply missed by a lot of people."

After the death at weekend, residents on Caslon Crescent said they knew the men and were shocked at what had happened.

One said: "I was made aware of it last night when someone knocked on my door to tell me there were ambulances and police cars all over the road.

"I've been good friends with them for years and I'm just shocked and stunned about this as it just doesn't happen and this is a quiet street, so I'm just dealing with it now."

Another, who also wished to remain anonymous, lived near the house where the incident had occurred, and said his children had known the two men and was dealing with the shock of what had happened.

He said: "I was coming back from work last night and just found police everywhere, then I found out which house it was.

"I'd known them for years as my kids had known them.

"I'm feeling pretty gutted to be honest as I'd known them since they were babies and the emotions are pretty raw as you just feel for them."

Launching its murder investigation, West Midlands Police said a post mortem examination "will take place in the coming days".

"We’ll remain at the house for the next few days, carefully collecting evidence and speaking to people in the area," a spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough added: "People will understandably be worried about what’s happened. Right now our priority is to find the people responsible. Specialist resources from across the West Midlands have been brought in to help us.