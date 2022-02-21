Warning as bogus tradesmen seek to take advantage of storm damage

People are reminded to be vigilant

Doorstep fraudsters have been cold calling at households in Staffordshire offering convincing deals on various household jobs and repairs, according to reports received by the council’s trading standards team and Staffordshire Police .

There is now added concern that criminals may seize on recent storm damage in a bid to make money by offering to carry out repairs.

Officers are warning people that prices charged are excessive and anyone accepting work will pay much more than intended for work which is often very poor, unnecessary and sometimes dangerous.

Doorstep bogus traders also rarely provide paperwork so they can't be traced once they've left people’s homes.

Names, addresses and business details are often false and telephone numbers don't get answered.

Householders are being advised to protect themselves and to never agree for work by someone who knocks at the door uninvited; give money to or sign forms for people who turn up on the doorstep; open the door to strangers and invite them into the house; or let somebody take them to the bank to take money out.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for trading standards, Victoria Wilson, said: “Keeping communities safe is our top priority and this includes protecting people from doorstep crime.

"Our trading standards team has received several reports of suspected rogue traders operating in the Rugeley area and we are reminding people to be aware.

“People should never agree to have work carried out from someone knocking on their door. You should also not give out bank details or PIN and never transfer money out of your bank account if asked to do so.

“Reputable builders, roofers and gardeners do not cold call. People needing work done on their homes should always get three quotes, never pay up front and should not pay by cash.

"If anyone is unsure about the caller, they should ask them to make an appointment to come back when a friend or family member can be present.”

Doorstep bogus officials have also been known to return to the homes of people who have previously had poor work carried out, pretending to be a police or trading standards officers.

Anyone who feels afraid or threatened by a doorstep caller should call 999. For non-urgent calls they should contact Staffordshire Police on 101.