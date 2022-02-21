Murder probe launched as man dies on street outside function suite

Police at the scene in Ladywood, Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

The man, aged in his 40s, was found outside the Cross Keys Banqueting Suite on Steward Street in Ladywood, Birmingham, in the early hours of Monday morning.

A murder investigation has been launched after police officers were alerted to the incident by paramedics just after 3.15am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A cordon was put in place on Monday as forensic specialists examined the scene and detectives scoured CCTV footage from the nearby area.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this sad time. Our investigations are in the early stages, and a scene is currently being held around Steward Street as we continue to forensically examine the area.

“There is an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns.

“Anyone who saw anything or has dashcam or CCTV from around the time of the incident, should please let officers at the scene know or call us on 101.”

Anyone with information is urged to message West Midlands Police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference number 294 of February 21.