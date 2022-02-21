Notification Settings

Family left in 'sadness and despair' as 25-year-old shot dead

By Eleanor Lawson

A 25-year-old man who was shot dead in Birmingham has been named as Muhammed Sohail.

Muhammed Sohail was found seriously injured on Saturday
Mr Sohail was pronounced dead at the scene in Wright Road, Saltley, where he was found in a car at 12.45am on Saturday .

Mr Sohail's family said: "As a family, we feel great sadness and despair at the loss of our beloved Sohail.

“We ask anyone who has any information about the taking of Sohail’s life to contact the police."

A post mortem carried out found that Muhammed died from a gunshot wound.

His devastated family are being supported by specialist officers who are keeping them updated.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area, and have set up a dedicated contact portal for anyone with information to get in touch with the investigation team.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police CID, said: "This is a shocking incident and our thoughts are with Muhammed's family and friends.

"We are following a number of lines of enquiry and have already spoken with a number of witnesses but we'd urge anyone who has not yet talked to us, but thinks they may information, to get in touch.

"As we continue to establish exactly what happened, we'd ask anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage from the area over Saturday night and into Sunday morning to contact us or use the link below to upload the footage."

Anyone with information to help the investigation is urged to contact the police or Crimestoppers.

People can also upload CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage using this link: mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ21J72-PO1 .

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

