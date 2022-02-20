Notification Settings

Police trying to trace man after attempts made to get into Halesowen home

By Lisa O'BrienHalesowenCrimePublished:

Police are trying to trace this man after attempts were made to get into a home in Halesowen.

Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

Someone attempted to get into a home on Narrow Lane at 2.55am on January 30.

Police are hoping this man may be able to help with inquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website, quoting 20/177784/22.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

