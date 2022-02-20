Police trying to trace man after attempts made to get into Halesowen home

Someone attempted to get into a home on Narrow Lane at 2.55am on January 30.
Police are hoping this man may be able to help with inquiries.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website, quoting 20/177784/22.
