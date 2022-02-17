Notification Settings

Fifth teenager arrested in connection murder of 18-year-old in December

By Nathan RoweBirminghamCrimePublished:

A man suspected to have played a primary role in the murder of Yahya Sharif has been arrested in London after being on the run for more than two months.

Yahya was attacked by a group just before 5.30pm on December 10 last year

The 19-year-old was detained by officers from the Met Police in London and is the fifth teenager arrested in connection with the killing.

He's been detained on suspicion of murder and transported to a police station in the West Midlands for questioning.

The four other teenagers, three aged 18 and a 19-year-old, have all been charged with murder and are now in prison on remand awaiting trial.

Yahya was attacked by a group just before 5.30pm on December 10 last year, suffering a stab wound to his chest, he was pronounced dead at the scene and was aged just 18.

In a tribute released after his death, Yahya's family described him as a “young, energetic 18-year-old” who dreamed of being a digital marketing specialist.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse from our Homicide Unit, said: "This is a significant step forward in our enquiries, we suspect this man played a primary role in the murder of Yahya.

"Our enquiries continue but we are not actively looking for anyone else in connection with Yahya’s death.

"I’d like to thank Yahya’s family for their patience and support while our enquiries progressed.

"This has been a complex investigation to identify and trace the people we believe are responsible but I am pleased we can bring them this latest development.

"And I’d also like to thank members of the public who’ve also helped our investigations and provided us with important information."

A second man, aged 18 from Birmingham, was also detained alongside the murder suspect and he’s been arrested on suspicion of knife possession.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

