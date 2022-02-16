Notification Settings

Woman charged after class A drugs found at Cannock property

By Nathan RoweCannockCrimePublished:

A woman has been charged with drug offences after crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine were found at an address in Cannock.

Crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine was found at the property in Cannock

Officers attended an address off Limepit Lane, in Chadsmoor, on Monday where drugs, £180 in cash, scales and drugs were discovered.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and subsequently charged.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Stacey Shenton, aged 33, of Sycamore Green, West Chadsmoor, has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine, possession of a class A drug, namely crack cocaine and possession of a class B drug, cannabis.

"She has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Cannock Magistrates Court today."

