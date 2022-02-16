Woman charged after class A drugs found at Cannock property

Crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine was found at the property in Cannock

Officers attended an address off Limepit Lane, in Chadsmoor, on Monday where drugs, £180 in cash, scales and drugs were discovered.

The 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and subsequently charged.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Stacey Shenton, aged 33, of Sycamore Green, West Chadsmoor, has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely crack cocaine, heroin and cocaine, possession of a class A drug, namely crack cocaine and possession of a class B drug, cannabis.