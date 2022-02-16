Burglar who stole wine, TV, music and cash jailed after four raids in 26 hours

Andrew Darby, aged 54, broke into four businesses including a medical practice, near Earl Street, Stafford, between 6pm on December 10 and 8.40am on December 11 last year.

Darby used a mallet-style hammer to access the medical practice in the first of his burglaries, making off with a black Technika television, a Canon Digital SLR camera and a bottle of wine, as well as causing £4,000-worth of damage.

He then went on to climb through a window into a letting agents where he stole a cash box containing a small quantity of money.

During the third burglary, a candle shop was targeted where £40 was taken from the till and a vase was damaged.

The fourth burglary saw a number of vinyl records, worth about £50, stolen.

Officers recovered the cashbox from the second burglary later on December 11. No other items have since been recovered.

CCTV footage inquiries led to Darby’s arrest and he was subsequently charged.

Darby, of Newport Road, Stafford, has a string of previous offences for burglary and has been jailed previously for a burgling spree in the Black Country.

He was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting four counts of business burglary in December.

Sergeant Thomas Fotherby of Staffordshire Police, said: "Darby’s offences had a profound impact on those businesses he targeted. I am pleased he admitted his offending in court and that the sentence handed to Darby reflects the serious nature of his crimes.

"I hope this case shows we are committed to catching prolific offenders and bringing them to justice."