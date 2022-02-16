Notification Settings

Police inquiries continue after boy, 16, stabbed outside Wolverhampton school

By Lisa O'Brien

Police inquiries are continuing after a teenage pupil was stabbed outside a Wolverhampton school.

Police at the scene. Photo: SnapperSK
The 16-year-old boy was attacked a few hundred yards from St Peter's Collegiate Academy on Newbridge Crescent, on Monday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said the boy suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers have launched an investigation and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police say no arrests have yet been made and inquiries are ongoing.

They can be contacted via live chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1999646/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

A spokesperson for the academy said in a statement on Tuesday: “We can confirm that sadly a student suffered injuries as a result of a knife attack. At this time, he is in a stable condition with what we believe to be non-life threatening injuries."









