No arrest yet after woman sexually assaulted in Smethwick street

The victim was walking along Stanhope Road on Sunday evening when she was attacked some time between 6pm and 7pm.

West Midlands Police said its inquiries into the incident were "ongoing".

The woman managed to get away and report the attack to officers who have been supporting her.

The offender is described as a dark-skinned male with dark brown eyes, about 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build. He wore dark shoes and trousers, a black knee-length puffer jacket and gloves. He also wore a black mask and a shiny face covering.

Anyone who saw the man in the area at the time or recognise the description should contact the force’s live chat service or telephone 101 quoting reference number 20/218268/22.