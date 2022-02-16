Notification Settings

No arrest yet after woman sexually assaulted in Smethwick street

By Deborah Hardiman

No arrests have yet been made after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man as she walked home in Smethwick.

The victim was walking along Stanhope Road on Sunday evening when she was attacked some time between 6pm and 7pm.

West Midlands Police said its inquiries into the incident were "ongoing".

The woman managed to get away and report the attack to officers who have been supporting her.

The offender is described as a dark-skinned male with dark brown eyes, about 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build. He wore dark shoes and trousers, a black knee-length puffer jacket and gloves. He also wore a black mask and a shiny face covering.

Anyone who saw the man in the area at the time or recognise the description should contact the force’s live chat service or telephone 101 quoting reference number 20/218268/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

