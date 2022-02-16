Loaded pistol found under car after police chase

The pistol loaded with five rounds was found underneath a car following a chase

Officers pursued a Skoda Fabia through Birmingham after it failed to stop on Handsworth Wood Road and drove away at speed on Monday night.

The vehicle was eventually found parked on Antrobus Road, where the pistol was found.

The pistol was in a bag discovered underneath the vehicle and has been seized for forensic analysis.

Ricardo Cousins, 32, from Amherst Avenue, Birmingham, has been charged with possessing a firearm and dangerous driving.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court again on March 16.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve seized the gun for forensic analysis to determine if it can be linked to any firearms discharges in the region or elsewhere across the UK.

"We take gun crime incredibly seriously and will not be tolerated on our streets.