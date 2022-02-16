Notification Settings

Loaded pistol found under car after police chase

By Nathan Rowe

A pistol loaded with five rounds of ammunition was found after a police chase.

Officers pursued a Skoda Fabia through Birmingham after it failed to stop on Handsworth Wood Road and drove away at speed on Monday night.

The vehicle was eventually found parked on Antrobus Road, where the pistol was found.

The pistol was in a bag discovered underneath the vehicle and has been seized for forensic analysis.

Ricardo Cousins, 32, from Amherst Avenue, Birmingham, has been charged with possessing a firearm and dangerous driving.

He appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning where he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court again on March 16.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve seized the gun for forensic analysis to determine if it can be linked to any firearms discharges in the region or elsewhere across the UK.

"We take gun crime incredibly seriously and will not be tolerated on our streets.

"If you suspect anyone is linked to firearms, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and help us remove these dangerous weapons from our streets."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

