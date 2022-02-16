Drug dealer jailed after being caught driving while banned from road

Luke Myatt was sentenced to a total of 27 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court

Luke Myatt was caught with cannabis worth £200 when police stopped his Ford Focus on Marston Road in Stafford in February last year.

The 34-year-old, of Bell Close, Stafford, was banned from driving at the time.

Officers from Staffordshire Police arrested him and he went on to admit two drug offences and three driving offences at Stafford Crown Court last month.

Last week he was sentenced to 27 months behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to surrender.

Sergeant Thomas Fotherby of Staffordshire Police, said: "I am pleased that Myatt admitted his offending and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.