Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drug dealer jailed after being caught driving while banned from road

By Nathan RoweStaffordCrimePublished:

A drug dealer caught driving with cannabis in his car has been locked up for two years.

Luke Myatt was sentenced to a total of 27 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court
Luke Myatt was sentenced to a total of 27 months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court

Luke Myatt was caught with cannabis worth £200 when police stopped his Ford Focus on Marston Road in Stafford in February last year.

The 34-year-old, of Bell Close, Stafford, was banned from driving at the time.

Officers from Staffordshire Police arrested him and he went on to admit two drug offences and three driving offences at Stafford Crown Court last month.

Last week he was sentenced to 27 months behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failure to surrender.

Sergeant Thomas Fotherby of Staffordshire Police, said: "I am pleased that Myatt admitted his offending and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.

"We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs supply in Staffordshire and protect residents from the impact of this criminality."

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News