16-year-old taken to hospital after being stabbed in Birmingham

The incident took place at around 5.30am on Thursday on Steelhouse Lane, near Birmingham Children's Hospital.

An appeal for information has now been launched, with anybody who may have seen the incident urged to come forward.

The injuries suffered by the teenager are not thought to be serious and enquiries, including CCTV review, are ongoing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed in Birmingham.

"It happened on Steelhouse Lane at around 5.30am.

"The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be serious.

"We’re speaking to witnesses, conducting a trawl of CCTV in the area and have forensically examined the scene.

"We’re encouraging anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as they can via Live Chat or by calling 101.

"If you want to remain completely anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had been stabbed on Steelhouse Lane at 5.32am, one ambulance attended the scene.