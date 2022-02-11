Notification Settings

Tools worth over £25,000 stolen from business near Wolverhampton

Published:

Police are appealing for information after tools worth £25,500 were stolen from a business premises in South Staffordshire.

The tools were worth over £25,000

Officers were called at 7.50am on Thursdayto reports of a burglary at the premises on Wolverhampton Road in Hollybush, on the Wolverhampton/Staffordshire border.

A truck on-site was broken into with a long list of tools reported stolen, including:

  • A Dewalt bench-mounted circular saw

  • A number of Dewalt drills

  • Electric grinders

  • Petrol generators

  • Three leaf blowers

  • One hand-held electric lawn brush

  • A Honda jet wash

  • A Titan concrete breaker

  • A hydraulic breaker

  • A laser-level on a tripod

  • A number of hammer drills

  • Three mains transformers

  • Three chainsaws

  • A number of padlocks

Officers believe the burglary took place between 6pm on Wednesday and 7.50am on Thursday.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage that could help the police with their inquiries, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 081 of 10 February.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

