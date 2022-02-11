Tools worth over £25,000 stolen from business near Wolverhampton

Officers were called at 7.50am on Thursdayto reports of a burglary at the premises on Wolverhampton Road in Hollybush, on the Wolverhampton/Staffordshire border.

Officers believe the burglary took place between 6pm on Wednesday and 7.50am on Thursday.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage that could help the police with their inquiries, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 081 of 10 February.