Commissioner calls for 'real government investment' to keep children away from drug crime

It comes after Ministry of Justice figures revealed that children had committed thousands of drug crimes in West Midlands and Staffordshire in less than a decade.

The figures show 176 cautions or convictions were handed down to youngsters in the West Midlands over drug crimes in 2020-21, with the punishments among 2,267 recorded since records began in 2013-14.

Children in Staffordshire were also given 76 cautions or convictions, with the punishments among 482 recorded since records began.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said that during the past decade, young people had "all too often been forgotten".

“Youth services and children’s services have been cut and drug treatment programmes scaled back," he added.

“The result is that too many young people take illicit drugs and are at risk of criminal exploitation.

"We now need real investment from this government to turn the tide, safeguard and promote the welfare of young people, keep them away from drugs and clear of crime.”

Staffordshire Police said that within its force area, there were two youth offending services, which work with young people who have offended or are at risk of offending.

A spokesman said: "It is a partnership approach, made up of caseworkers, police officers and representatives from services including: health, education, social care, probation, careers and substance misuse.

"This service is focused on identifying and assessing young people at risk, then intervening early to divert them away from offending or reoffending with bespoke support and education, as well as promoting positive extra-curricular activities.

"They also link in with commissioned service, Catch 22 - who support children who has been reported missing and any child at risk of, or currently experiencing, CSE - the Saplings Project, who aim to improve school attendance and prevent school exclusions, and community drug and alcohol services.

"There are often complex reasons why a child may have offended, and decisions on out-of-court disposals are made as a partnership by considering the severity of the offence, victims wishes, the needs of the individual child and restorative justice opportunities."