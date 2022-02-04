Van driver who crashed into building after fleeing police banned from the roads

The man crashed into a building on the junction of Holmcroft Road and Eccleshall Road

Ian Carr hit a building on Holmcroft Road, Stafford at around 2.15am on January 15 while trying to escape police.

He was driving a grey Vauxhall Vivaro van and failed to stop for officers after running a red light on the A34 Queensway.

The chase ended with the 35-year-old crashing into a building on the junction of Holmcroft Road and Eccleshall Road.

PC Michael Sheard of Staffordshire Police said: "Carr is clearly a reckless and dangerous driver who could have caused serious injury or worse to anyone unfortunate enough to encounter him on January 15.

"I welcome the court’s decision to ban Carr for three years as our roads have no place for such inexpiable behaviour."

Carr was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

He pleaded guilty to the offences at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 2.