Police warning after eight van break-ins in one night

Officers are urging van owners in Staffordshire to ensure their vehicles are kept safe and secure after the series of break-ins overnight on January 31 to February 1.

Three of the incidents took place in Rugeley, on the streets off New Road, where offenders cut off padlocks and door handles to enter a Vauxhall Vivaros and a Mercedes Sprinter.

Most incidents involved thieves cutting holes in doors and locks to target work tools stored in vans overnight.

Ford Transits, Vauxhall Vivaros and Mercedes Sprinters are among the most commonly affected vehicles, where items such as Dewalt tools, Paslode nail guns and hydraulics have been reported stolen.

There were also three separate incidents reported in Mile Oak, Tamworth, where one owner reported their work tools, estimated at £4,000, had been stolen from inside their van after thieves had smashed a rear window to enter.

Similar offences also occurred near Watling Street, where offenders had peeled back metal on the rear doors of a Vauxhall Vivaro and had taken work tools from inside.

A dark-coloured BMW 3 Series was seen acting suspiciously in the area, with three men inside.

Meanwhile, two offences were reported in Lichfield, where locks had been cut in-order to gain entry into vehicles.

Deputy Commander Karen Green, of Staffordshire Police, said: "These type of offences can have a profound impact on the livelihoods of the victims.

"Van owners should remain vigilant and consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to such offences.

"Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle. If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.

"You should attempt to remove tools from vans overnight.

"An alternative can be to mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.