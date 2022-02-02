Walsall youth justice service making improvements after critical report

In 2019, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Probation (HMIP) slapped its second lowest rating of ‘requires improvement’ on Walsall Youth Justice Service, highlighting a number of problems brought on by ongoing budget cuts.

But service bosses said work to address issues identified has been carried out and a review carried out last year showed that, while more work is still needed, improvements have been made.

Phil Rutherford, service lead, told members of a children’s overview and scrutiny committee, that an independent youth justice practitioner had been hired – against HMIP recommendations – to assess the service was back on track.

In 2019, inspectors raised four areas of concern which were out of court disposals; management of risk or harm; victims and restorative justice, use of performance information and youth service justice board engagement.

Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell said: “Walsall Youth Justice Service is attempting to minimise the impact of these savings but the effects are becoming clear to see.

“Key posts and facilities have been lost and the workforce has been operating at, and on occasions beyond, capacity.”

The 2021 review showed there had been a number of improvements such as the assessment of risk and partnership working.

While the review showed recommendations for improvements hadn’t been met in the victim and restorative justice area, the creation of a dedicated lead victim worker is set to address this.

Mr Rutherford said: “The inspectorate came out with the classification of ‘requires improvement’.

“As you can imagine following that judgement, a significant amount of activity work, improvement has been completed since.

“In late summer 2021, discussions within the Youth Justice Service performance and partnership board considered whether we needed external challenge for checking progress, against the recommendations made by HMIP.

“The board made the decision to look for that independent person to provide that challenge. It has been an incredibly helpful process.