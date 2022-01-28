Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Gunman jailed for 18 years over double shooting and armed robbery

SmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man wanted for a double shooting and armed robbery has been jailed for more than 18 years after police tracked him down.

Dante Kalsi. Photo: West Midlands Police
Dante Kalsi. Photo: West Midlands Police

Dante Kalsi, 24, was involved in disorder that led to two men being shot in Poplar Road, Smethwick, in March last year.

The men, who were 20 and 19, underwent lifesaving surgery and remain traumatised by what police said appeared to be a motiveless attack.

Kalsi was spotted on CCTV with a handgun shortly before the shootings.

He was already being hunted by police for his part in an armed robbery in Hateley Heath, West Bromwich, in July of 2019.

Security drivers were ambushed at an ATM and a gang of four men armed with axes and a hammer took cash and made off.

Three other men were already convicted and jailed for that robbery but Kalsi evaded officers until after the shooting.

Officers tracked him to an address in Erdington last summer and he was arrested. Cartridges similar to bullets recovered from the scene of the double shooting were found at the property.

Kalsi, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and robbery.

He was sentenced to 18 years and three months in jail at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday with a further five years on extended licence.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
West Bromwich
Birmingham

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News