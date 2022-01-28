Gunman jailed for 18 years over double shooting and armed robbery

Dante Kalsi. Photo: West Midlands Police

Dante Kalsi, 24, was involved in disorder that led to two men being shot in Poplar Road, Smethwick, in March last year.

The men, who were 20 and 19, underwent lifesaving surgery and remain traumatised by what police said appeared to be a motiveless attack.

Kalsi was spotted on CCTV with a handgun shortly before the shootings.

He was already being hunted by police for his part in an armed robbery in Hateley Heath, West Bromwich, in July of 2019.

Security drivers were ambushed at an ATM and a gang of four men armed with axes and a hammer took cash and made off.

Three other men were already convicted and jailed for that robbery but Kalsi evaded officers until after the shooting.

Officers tracked him to an address in Erdington last summer and he was arrested. Cartridges similar to bullets recovered from the scene of the double shooting were found at the property.

Kalsi, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and robbery.