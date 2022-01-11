Notification Settings

Gun suspects from near Wolverhampton charged with witness intimidation

By Eleanor LawsonPublished:

Two suspected gunmen from South Staffordshire are behind bars after being accused of witness intimidation.

The suspects have been remanded in custody

The men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are aged 50 and 31 and were arrested on Friday.

They are both from the Cross Green area, in between Coven and Featherstone just north of Wolverhampton.

The men were detained by police on suspicion of firearms offences and have now been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and intimidation of a witness.

Both suspects appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme on Monday where they were both remanded in custody until February 11.

