Four arrests as armed police seal off road and surround mobile phone shop

Armed police at the scene in Soho Road, Handsworth. Photo: SnapperSK

Soho Road in Handsworth was sealed off at around 9.30am on Wednesday morning as officers surrounded the Mobile Phone City shop.

Police responded to a call concerning the safety of a man in a flat on the road which connects the city to the M5 motorway.

A police negotiator was reportedly at the scene and four men were eventually arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun.

The area around Mobile Phone City was cordoned off. Photo: SnapperSK

Nobody is believed to have been hurt but police were continuing to search the area on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This morning we have responded to a call concerning the safety of a man at a flat on Soho Road, Handsworth.

"Armed officers attended and we have arrested four men on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

"They are on their way into custody.

Soho Road was cordoned off by police. Photo: SnapperSK

"We’ve not found anyone injured, or in need of our help yet.

"An investigation is underway and a search of the premises is being carried out.