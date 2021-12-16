The Bridge in Walsall

The 56-year-old said £80 was spent by the culprits, who swiped the purse while she was shopping in Primark, in Old Square Shopping Centre off High Street, about 1.20pm.

The woman, from New Invention in Willenhall and who did not want to be named, said she had visited a nearby bank minutes before entering the store on Saturday .

"I'd been in the Halifax and I walked round to Primark. While I was in the store I noticed a man who kept getting in my way," she said.

" I got a bit fed up of him and I actually said to him 'can you get out of my way? ' because each time I tried to get to look at the rails he was in front of me.

"I think he was working with an accomplice and that, while this was happening, someone else who I didn't notice must have removed my purse from my shopping trolley. When I went to pay for my goods my purse was gone.

"I screamed and security guards came over and the staff called the police.

"They said the security cameras in the area will be checked.

"I'm still a bit shaken up over it. I'm annoyed as well due to the inconvenience it's caused. I went back to the bank and they stopped the cards straight away, but not before £80 had been spent on it.

"I've also had to change the door locks at my house and contact my insurance company. I'd like to warn shoppers to be on their guard while moving around The Bridge area.

"It's put me right off going into the town centre."

The suspect is described as white and spoke with an eastern European accent.