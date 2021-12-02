Notification Settings

Man, 21, found guilty of killing friend in Wolverhampton

By Deborah Hardiman

A 21-year-old has been found guilty of the murder of a man with a hunting knife moments after they argued outside a Wolverhampton flat.

Heath Town murder victim Paulius Petrasiunas

Sean Bulle stabbed his friend Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, in the hallway of flats in Chervill Rise, Heath Town, on July 13 last year after becoming irritated with him following a drug deal earlier that day.

The defendant was found guilty on Thursday in a unanimous verdict after a trial held in Stoke-on-Trent.

The pair had been visiting the flat with friends when they left and were then overheard arguing in the hallway before Bulle ran a 'Rambo' style knife through the chest of Mr Petrasiunas, who was also known as Paulo and Polo.

Bulle then fled from the area as the victim lay dying. The father-of-one was found slumped outside the front door of the block by friends who quickly realised something was wrong and phoned for an ambulance. He was subsequently arrested in Shrewsbury.

Judge Paul Glenn told Bulle: "I will adjourn sentence in this case. I am going to order a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation officer so I can know as much about you a possible before deciding on the minimum term you must serve.

"It is the type of sentence that is life imprisonment, but the law requires that a minimum sentence be set. The case will be listed as soon as possible, but plainly you must be remanded in custody."

Bulle, of Clover Ley, also Heath Town, known as 'Switch' denied killing Mr Petrasiunas, but the jury found him guilty of murder.

The judge thanked the jurors for their service and said the case had been "historic" as it was the first murder trial to be heard in Stoke-on-Trent after it had been transferred there due to pandemic issues. The original trial in Stafford in July this year had to be halted.

