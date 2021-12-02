Man, 21, found guilty of killing friend in Wolverhampton

Heath Town murder victim Paulius Petrasiunas

Sean Bulle stabbed his friend Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, in the hallway of flats in Chervill Rise, Heath Town, on July 13 last year after becoming irritated with him following a drug deal earlier that day.

The defendant was found guilty on Thursday in a unanimous verdict after a trial held in Stoke-on-Trent.

The pair had been visiting the flat with friends when they left and were then overheard arguing in the hallway before Bulle ran a 'Rambo' style knife through the chest of Mr Petrasiunas, who was also known as Paulo and Polo.

Bulle then fled from the area as the victim lay dying. The father-of-one was found slumped outside the front door of the block by friends who quickly realised something was wrong and phoned for an ambulance. He was subsequently arrested in Shrewsbury.

Judge Paul Glenn told Bulle: "I will adjourn sentence in this case. I am going to order a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the probation officer so I can know as much about you a possible before deciding on the minimum term you must serve.

"It is the type of sentence that is life imprisonment, but the law requires that a minimum sentence be set. The case will be listed as soon as possible, but plainly you must be remanded in custody."

Bulle, of Clover Ley, also Heath Town, known as 'Switch' denied killing Mr Petrasiunas, but the jury found him guilty of murder.