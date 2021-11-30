Erdington stabbing: Man given trauma care on roadside after being knifed in street

The scene in Chudleigh Road after the man was taken to hospital. Photo: SnapperSK

The man was knifed in Chudleigh Road, in the Erdington area of Birmingham, at around 4pm on Monday.

After being given CPR by a bystander and advanced trauma care at the side of the road by medics, he was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance with a police car in tow.

Photos from the scene show a blue forensics tent over the scene where the man was first treated for his injuries, and another tent covering a silver Ford Focus nearby, as police investigators examined the scene.

Police were called at around 4pm on Monday. Photo: SnapperSK

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said medics were called at 4.20pm to reports of a stabbing.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the West Midlands CARE Team and two Midlands Air Ambulance critical care cars with two critical care paramedics and two BASICS doctors onboard," he said.

"On arrival, crews found a young male in a critical condition with bystander CPR already in progress.

Police also put a blue tent over a silver Ford Focus parked in the road. Photo: SnapperSK

"Crews took over and administered advanced trauma care at the scene and continued treatment en-route to hospital with a critical care paramedic travelling onboard."