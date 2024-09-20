Pictured: Face of man who left victim needing life-saving surgery after stabbing in Smethwick park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Obeidulla Waffa was found guilty of the attempted murder of a man and possessing a hunting knife in the Windmills Shopping Centre, Smethwick, on September 13, following a four day trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The 22-year-old was found not guilty of a charge of having a knife in a public place in Smethwick High Street in March this year.

Obeidulla Waffa. Photo: West Midlands Police

Waffa, of Cheshire Road, Smethwick, attacked his victim with a machete in front of shocked onlookers in Victoria park on August 19 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the victim's shoulder was cut to the bone and he sustained another wound to the chest.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was left needed life-saving surgery.

West Midlands Police tracked down Waffa thanks to pictures posted on his social media profile which one of the witnesses had seen.

When he was detained, he was found with a knife hidden in his waistband.

Waffa was picked out of an identity parade at Smethwick Police Station in May this year and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in October after pre-sentence reports are completed.