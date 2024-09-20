Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Excrement was found on surfaces, including in the servery area, of SOHO Coffee in the Merry Hill centre, as well as more droppings in the washing up areas, the electrical cupboard, the dry store and the office during an unannounced inspection on March 28 last year, in response to concerns of pest activity at the cafe.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, magistrates heard how Dudley Council inspectors also found defects in the pest proofing equipment at the coffee shop, and shut it down with immediate effect.

The local authority has now issued pictures of what inspectors found inside the coffee shop, with mouse droppings seen on the floor and surfaces.

Mouse droppings were found throughout the site. Photo: Dudley Council

"Mice droppings were found throughout the premises. The business was closed down under emergency powers, prosecutor Saima Ahmed-Aziz told the court.

"SOHO Coffee was invited to attend an interview. The company did not attend, however they did submit a statement under caution.

"The business was trading despite there being mouse droppings within the premises and there being an ongoing problem with pests."

Pictures reveal what the inside of the coffee shop looked like when inspectors paid a visit. Photo: Dudley Council

The court heard that the company's CEO Sam Shutt drove to the West Midlands on the day of the inspection and the emergency closure, and remained in the area over the coming days while remedial pest control works were carried out.

The shop was given permission to reopen on April 4, a week after it was shut down.

SOHO Coffee Shops Ltd was charged with three counts of contravening EU food safety and hygiene regulations. At court on Wednesday, solicitor Mark Davies entered guilty pleas to all three counts on the company's behalf.

Evidence of mice was found when inspectors visited the coffee shop in March last year. Picture: Dudley Council

He told the court: "This case unfortunately arises out of a failure by staff to properly implement and quickly implement the procedures the company had put in place and unfortunately fell short here."

He said that the "renovation or refurbishment" of a neighbouring unit had "disturbed" the local mouse population, which he said contributed to SOHO Coffee's pest problem.

The shop was ordered to temporarily shut down after inspectors paid a visit. Photo: Dudley Council

The magistrates handed down a total fine to the company of £4,900, plus a victim surcharge of £1,960 and prosecution costs of £1,225. SOHO Coffee Shops Ltd must pay the entire £8,085 within 28 days.

Councillor James Clinton, cabinet member for public health at Dudley Council, said: “Once again, we are showing those who operate food premises that we will not hesitate to act against those who are not fully meeting their responsibilities.

“During an officer’s visit to Soho Coffee premises at Merry Hill last year, mouse droppings were found in the food rooms – putting the consumers of such food at risk of injury to health.

“We had no choice but to temporarily close the premises, but I am pleased the business has accepted full responsibility and has since worked closely with us to ensure food hygiene standards are carefully adhered to.”

A spokesperson for Merry Hill shopping centre said Soho Coffee is now trading normally and has since received a five-star hygiene rating.