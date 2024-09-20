Thug caught on camera kicking a small dog in a Birmingham street faces jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taylor Thompson, 27, was caught on CCTV shouting at a female dog-walker 'move your f***ing dog' before booting the pooch causing it to yelp out in pain.

A court heard the woman had been innocently walking her pooch along the street in the Kitts Green on June 17.

Thompson was sat in a car on his driveway and blasted his horn as the dog paused briefly outside his property shouting: "Move your f**king dog."

Despite the woman and her pet not being in the way of the driveway, Thompson then got from his red car and walked towards them.

Taylor Thompson, 27. A thug who was captured on camera viciously kicking a dog in the head in the street sending it flying through the air is facing jail after admitting animal cruelty. Taylor Thompson, 27, can be seen shouting at a female dog-walker 'move your f***ing dog' before booting the pooch causing it to yelp out in pain. A court heard the woman had been innocently walking her pooch along the street in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on June 17. Thompson was sat in a car on his driveway and blasted his horn as the dog paused briefly outside his property shouting: "Move your f**king dog."

Without warning the cowardly yob then ferociously boots the little black mutt - sending it flying through the air with a sickening thud as it yelps in pain.

The distressed woman bends down to tend to the injured animal which continues to cry out for several seconds while Thompson gets back in his car and drives away.

The footage, obtained by the Birmz is Grime blog, caused outrage after being posted to social media prompting West Midlands Police to launch an investigation.

Thompson was identified by cops and arrested from his home address in Kitts Green before racially abusing officers as he was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Birmingham Magistrates Court on September 9.

Thompson was also charged with possession of class B drugs, two counts of using threatening language and behaviour and two counts of racial harassment.

He will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on October 7.

CCTV footage shows the moment an aggressive gets out of his car and kicks a small dog who was walking alongside it’s owner on Audley Road, Kitts Green, Birmingham on June 17. Release date June 20 2024. Distressing footage shows the moment a thug viciously kicked a small dog in the head causing it to yelp in agony - just because 'it was in the way of his house'. CCTV captured a woman innocently walking her pooch along the street in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on Monday morning (17/6). A car horn can then be heard blasting from a driveway as the dog paused outside one property followed by a man shouting: "Move your f**king dog." Even though the dog-walker and her pet are not in the way of the driveway, the irate motorist gets from his car and walks towards them. Without warning the cowardly yob then ferociously boots the little black mutt - sending it flying through the air with a sickening thud as it yelps in pain.

Detective Sergeant Peta Haynes, from Birmingham Police, said: “This case understandably caused outrage when the video was shared on social media, and officers were quickly able to identify the offender and put him before the court.

“This was a really traumatic incident for the woman, who was simply walking her dog when Thompson verbally abused and kicked her dog in an unprovoked attack.

“Thompson also subjected our officers to racial abuse while being taken into custody.

"Our officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities and to receive this level of abuse is just unacceptable.

"This should send a strong message out to people that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable and that action will be taken.”