West Midlands hacker locked up after US Secret Service investigation

By Nathan RoweGreat BarrCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A hacker from the West Midlands who illegally accessed social media and email accounts has been jailed after an investigation involving the United States Secret Service.

Gurvinder Bhangu
Gurvinder Bhangu

Gurvinder Bhangu, 23, from Hamstead, has been jailed after taking control of an American victim's accounts and then trying to blackmail the owner.

He also managed to illegally hack into other email, social media and online accounts of two other victims.

He did this through social engineering, where personal information is obtained through deception and compromised details used to reset account security information.

The investigation was started in 2017 by the West Midlands Regional Cyber Crime Unit alongside the United States Secret Service and Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office REACT Taskforce in California.

Bhangu has been convicted of blackmail, fraud by false representation and offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

He was jailed for 21 months at Birmingham Crown Court on October 25 and ordered to pay £4,600 compensation.

Online safety advice from the National Cyber Security Centre can be found at ncsc.gov.uk

Crime
News
Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Birmingham
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News