Man charged with attempted murder of ex-partner in Walsall

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

Jeremy Holness, 39, is accused of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, burglary and theft.

It is alleged Holness stabbed his ex-partner in Stafford Street, in Walsall, at around 10.15pm on Sunday, October 10.

Holness, also of Stafford Street, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday morning. He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 9.