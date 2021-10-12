Man charged with attempted murder of ex-partner in Walsall

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-partner.

Wolverhampton Magistrates Court

Jeremy Holness, 39, is accused of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, burglary and theft.

It is alleged Holness stabbed his ex-partner in Stafford Street, in Walsall, at around 10.15pm on Sunday, October 10.

Holness, also of Stafford Street, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday morning. He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 9.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We would urge anyone who may have seen what happened – who hasn’t already spoken to us – to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting reference number 20/1334507/21."

