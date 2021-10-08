Dispersal order issued in Stafford crackdown

Officers patrolling the Baswich area applied for the power to tackle anti-social behaviour following an increase in reported incidents.

Last weekend there were numerous reports of anti-social behaviour with youths reportedly throwing flour on about 12 parked cars, playing ‘knock-and-run’ across properties and gathering in large groups to drink alcohol and play loud music.

Patrols will be stepped up this weekend as part of an operation in place to clamp down on bad behaviour along the A513 at Weeping Cross to Bodmin Avenue, Falmouth Avenue and the play area.

Parents and carers in the area are being urged to monitor their children, particularly during the evenings after a rise in anti-social behaviour at weekends from 4pm-11pm.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, of Stafford Borough neighbourhood policing team, said: “I hope this order will reassure local residents that we are doing all we can to stop this type of behaviour and activity which causes immense stress and disruption to our communities.

“We hope this will help people feel more safe and secure and I would encourage people with any concerns to report them to local officers as soon as possible.”