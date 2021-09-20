Shopworker threatened with sword and axe by armed Black Country robbers

One of the robbers was carrying a sword, and the other an axe

Two men ran into the store, off Old Park Road in Dudley, armed with a large sword and an aex before threatening a shop worker for the money in the till.

The robbers are believed to have arrived and left the scene in a white Audi A3, which was driven by another man.

The shop worker was not injured in the incident - which unfolded at around 10.20pm on August 11 - but was left shaken by the ordeal.

West Midlands Police has now released footage of three men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

#APPEAL | Can you help us identify these three men?



We want to speak to them following an armed robbery in a shop on Old Park Road, #Dudley.



If you have any info, please contact us via Live Chat on our website, phone 101 or call @CrimestoppersUK. Please quote ref 20/1580795/21. pic.twitter.com/kLTPseeRCc — Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) September 20, 2021

A spokesman for the force said: "Can you help us identify these three men? We want to speak to them following an armed robbery in a shop on Old Park Road, Dudley.

"It happened on August 11, at 10.20pm, where two men ran in, armed with a large sword and threatened the shop worker for the till money.

"They arrived and left the scene in a white Audi A3, driven by another man.

"Fortunately he was not physically injured but will undoubtedly have been shaken up.

"We know their faces are covered in the CCTV, but this would have been a deeply distressing incident and we know someone will have information."