Man, 32, charged with murder following death of pensioner in Wolverhampton

Investigators at the scene in Hordern Road on Sunday. Photo: SnapperSK

Dawid Arent was arrested by officers from West Midlands Police on Saturday, September 18 after a 73-year-old was found with a serious head injury at an address in Hordern Road in Wolverhampton.

The man died in hospital on the afternoon of Sunday, September 19.

The 32-year-old Arent, of Hordern Road, was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found with a serious head injury in Wolverhampton.

"Dawid Arent was detained shortly after the 73-year-old was discovered in Hordern Road at just after 11.30pm on Saturday.

"The man was taken to hospital, but sadly died yesterday afternoon.

"He is still to be formally identified, but it's believed to be domestic-related.