Tribute paid to "loving father" who died in Birmingham

Matthew Carroll

Matthew Carroll, known as Matty, was out with his family on Saturday, August 29.

Matthew was out with his son and some of his friends, who were involved in a fight at Brindley Place, just off Broad Street, at around 1.30am.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries and was pronounced dead later that day. A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old’s family said: “We are all devastated and heartbroken to lose such an amazing, thoughtful and kind man.

“He had a heart of gold and would put anyone before himself. He was loving father, always devoted to his children. He has always been a hard worker and enjoyed going the gym.

“He was a social and friendly person, who loved being around family and friends. He always made people feel welcome and made people laugh. Our hearts are shattered into a thousand pieces, we are all still in shock, it doesn’t seem real.

“Our lives will never be the same without him.”

Extensive CCTV enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to hear from anyone who has any information who’s not already spoken to us.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley, from our homicide team, said: “We continue to support Matthew’s family at this really sad time.

“We are working hard to understand exactly what happened and find those responsible.”

Officers are keen to speak to those who were in Brindley Place at the time and may have been filming what happened on their mobile phone.