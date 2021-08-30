Murder investigation launched after man dies following disorder in Brindley Place

The 50-year-old, from the Birmingham area, was involved in a disorder in Brindley Place, off Broad Street, at around 1.30am on Sunday, August 29.

It is understood that during the disorder, the man was struck with an object.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition with a serious head injury – and was pronounced dead later that day.

A police cordon remains at the location as forensic examinations are carried out and CCTV footage is reviewed.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Mobberley, from West Midlands Police's Force CID, said: "We are supporting the relatives of the man at this difficult time.

“Our officers have been working through the night to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are carrying out a robust investigation to find who is responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in Brindley Place on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning, and may have been filming what happened on their mobile phones.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 285 of August 29.