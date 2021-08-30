Man sought over knifepoint burglary in city

Police want to speak to a man about a burglary which saw a homeowner stabbed in the leg.

Scott Taylor

Scott Taylor is wanted over the break-in at Felton Croft, in Birmingham at around midnight between April 26 and 27.

The door to the property was kicked open – before the victim, aged 56 years old, was struck across the kneecap with a machete by an offender who demanded car keys.

Electronic items were stolen during the raid and investigations have led West Midlands Police to identify 31-year-old Taylor as a suspect.

Anyone who has Taylor, or knows where he is, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/441016/21.

