Man sought over knifepoint burglary in city

Scott Taylor

Scott Taylor is wanted over the break-in at Felton Croft, in Birmingham at around midnight between April 26 and 27.

The door to the property was kicked open – before the victim, aged 56 years old, was struck across the kneecap with a machete by an offender who demanded car keys.

Electronic items were stolen during the raid and investigations have led West Midlands Police to identify 31-year-old Taylor as a suspect.