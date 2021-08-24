Armed police descend on street as arrested man is Tasered

Police closed Hillaries Road, in Erdington, on Tuesday afternoon, as firearms officers were called to secure the scene following a stand-off at a property.

A force negotiator was also called in to encourage the man to come out peacefully.

A Taser was deployed and the man has been taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during his arrest.

The 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with an attack on a man in his 70s on Monday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man has been arrested following a stand-off at a property in Hillaries Road, Erdington this afternoon [Tuesday].

"The road was closed as firearms officers secured the scene and a force negotiator encouraged the man to come out peacefully.

"He was arrested at 3.30pm after a Taser was deployed and is being taken to hospital for minor injuries sustained during his arrest.

"The 49-year-old has been detained in connection with an attack on a man yesterday [Monday] in Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding. The man in his 70s was taken to hospital although thankfully his injuries were not serious."